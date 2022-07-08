Madeirans cool off on the beach and protect themselves from the heat wave

Madeirans and tourists are flocking to the beach to cool off from the first proper heatwave of the summer.

Beaches are busy and parking is difficult in some areas as temperatures reach 26-28° along the south coast, but its the mountains that are feel the heat even more.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) today raised the weather warning for the mountainous regions of the island of Madeira to orange due to the hot and dry weather that affects the archipelago this weekend.

My first beach day today, so the start of summer is officially here….

