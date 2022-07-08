Associação do Caminho Real da Madeira promotes ‘gastronomic’ walk in Porto Moniz

The Associação do Caminho Real da Madeira, in partnership with the Confraria Gastronómico da Madeira, will promote, on Saturday, the 16th of July, a walk in the Municipality of Porto Moniz, where participants will be offered a visit through the gastronomic history of the locality, passing through production, preparation and marketing of foodstuffs.

The event will start by the natural pools of Porto Moniz and will follow the complementary paths to Caminho Real 23, in an 8 km walk that will take hikers to Fajã das Contreiras, passing through Lamaceiros and Ribeira da Janela.

Along the way, you will be introduced to the economic activities historically developed in the county, such as agriculture, whaling or livestock, inviting hikers to visit places of economic and social interest among the scenic and natural wonders of the North coast of Madeira .

At the end, there will be a meeting between the participants in a repast prepared by the Confraria Gastronómica da Madeira, where local products will be privileged and delicacies prepared according to ancient customs will be tasted.

The event with lunch costs 20 euros and is open to the general public, requiring registration at direcao@caminhoreal.pt or on the Caminho Real da Madeira Facebook page .

The organization advises “the use of appropriate footwear and equipment, as well as water and a light snack”.

The meeting point will be next to the natural pools of Porto Moniz at 08:30, and transport will be the responsibility of the participants.

