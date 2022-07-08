Mountainous regions of Madeira island under orange warning due to hot weather

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has just raised the weather warning for the mountainous regions of the island of Madeira to orange due to the hot and dry weather that affects the archipelago this weekend.

The “persistence of high values ​​of maximum temperature” justify the orange warning, the second most serious on a scale of four, which runs from midday on Friday, July 8th, to late Sunday afternoon, 10th day.

This was the last update made by the Institute, taking into account the low humidity in the highlands and the calculation of the risk of fire, a fact that has already led the Civil Protection to intensify the inspection of the means of patrolling and inspection under the Operational Plan of Fighting Rural Fires.

As DIÁRIO reported in the printed edition, yesterday the thermometers rose to 28.3 degrees Celsius, with Bica da Cana – the mountainous area of ​​the central island – being the area where it reached the maximum temperature yesterday.

On Friday morning, the trend continues, with mountainous areas leading the maximum temperatures. At the Lombo da Terça meteorological station (São Vicente municipality), the thermometer reached 25.9 degrees at 9:30 in the morning.

The rest of the archipelago is, moreover, under yellow warning between noon today and 6 pm on Sunday.

