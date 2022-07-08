PJ investigates fraud in trips to the islands and there are football teams involved

The Judiciary Police is investigating an alleged new fraud in the mobility allowance for travel to the Autonomous Regions of the Azores and Madeira.

The news makes headlines in Semanário Novo and there are football teams involved in the ‘scheme’ that is harming the State.

At issue will be the fact that the law is outdated and the possible breach means that residents in the archipelagos of Madeira and the Azores obtain double reimbursement for air travel never taken.

The Public Ministry is investigating the case.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...