Victim of drowning on Banda d’Além beach, in Machico (yellow sand beach), a woman in her 60s was pulled out of the water unconscious this morning and later rescued by the Municipal Fire Department of Machico and EMIR.

In serious condition, the woman was promptly transported to the emergency department of Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, in Funchal.

From Diário Notícias

