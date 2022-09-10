YELLOW WARNING ISSUED FOR HEAVY RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS SUNDAY IN WEST MADEIRA

Madeira will be under yellow warning for heavy rain between 03:00 and 12:00 on Sunday, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) reported today.

The alert is valid only for the island of Madeira – south coast and mountainous regions, since there are no warnings for Porto Santo. The yellow warning, which is the least serious of a scale of three, is issued whenever there is a risk situation for certain activities dependent on the weather situation.

In this case, the “rainfall sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms, especially in the western part of the island”, will be felt from the dawn of Sunday.

The yellow alert for heavy rain between 03:00 and 12:00 on Sunday has already been released on the official website of the Regional Civil Protection Service, based on indications from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

From Jornal Madeira

