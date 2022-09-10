CONFIANÇA LISTENS TO COMPLAINTS FROM RESIDENTS ABOUT NOISE FROM CONSTRUCTION IN ‘DUBAI’

The Confiança team visited this Saturday morning, at the request of some residents, the place in the parish of São Martinho where the preparatory and peripheral containment works are being carried out for the project commonly known as ‘Dubai’.

“Residents in the neighbourhood, pointing out the machines working on the ground, warned that the Noise Law was being breached, which establishes, in its article 14, the prohibition of the ‘exercise of temporary noisy activities in the vicinity of buildings housing, on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays and on weekdays between 8 pm and 8 am'”, begins by pointing out Confiança, in a statement sent to the newsrooms.

It was transmitted to the councilors of Confiança that the intervention of the PSP has been repeatedly requested, which has taken care of the event, but allegedly “unsuccessfully” with regard to putting an end to the noise of heavy machinery that has been bothering residents over the weekend. .

“We are not against the work, but we have the right to peace so we can rest on weekends”, explains a resident of the area accompanied by his daughters. “We understand that you have to make noise with the machines during the week, but at least comply with the law on Saturdays” says another resident who claims to have already alerted prosecutors and authorities.

Keeping the policy of proximity and the commitment with the citizens, Confiança will take to the next council meeting a request for clarification on the licensing of the works in progress and on the possible issue of a special noise license.

From Jornal Madeira

