Albuquerque announced the closure of the Madeiran airport for all passengers coming from contaminated countries.

He specifically announced the closure of borders to countries such as Denmark, Spain, Germany, Switzerland and France. Italy, which is already in quarantine, is the most affected on the European continent, but Sweden, Holland, Norway and Belgium are also among the most affected by the new coronavirus.

Albuquerque explains the closure of the airport as it is an “emergency situation”.

Very strange not to see the UK on this list.

So that’s another holiday posponed I think for me, something to look forward to at another time. 😭😭😭