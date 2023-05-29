Works on the Peace Monument are completed and will be unveiled on Wednesday

A statue very few pass each day, yet the Jesus Cristo Statue is still boarded up and looking a total mess in the whole area, yet hundreds if not a thousand or more tourists go to visit it every day. Shame on Albuquerque and the tourist board along with the Câmara of Santa Cruz.

Just my thoughts above….

The Bishop of Funchal will present the recovery works of the Monument of Our Lady of Peace, in Terreiro da Luta, this Wednesday, 31 May, at 8.30 pm, with a Rosary Prayer and Mass.

The Diocese of Funchal informs that these works took place following the detection of cracks in the four pillars of the structure that supports the image, which led the diocese to contact the Civil Engineering Laboratory (LREC), so that it could study the situation and suggest a solution.

The work involved replacing the structure that supports the image of Senhora da Paz, which is 5m high and weighs several tons. To this end, the four existing pillars were replaced by four new pillars in reinforced concrete, with an equivalent section, but reinforced in terms of steel.

The value of the work was 180,000 euros and 22,000 euros were received in donations from the faithful.

From Diário Notícias

A statue very few pass each day, yet the Jesus Cristo Statue is still boarded up and looking a total mess in the whole area, yet hundreds if not a thousand or more tourists go to visit it every day. Shame on Albuquerque and the tourist board along with the Câmara of Santa Cruz….

Like this: Like Loading...