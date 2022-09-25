Fuel spill over 6 km in Funchal

An extensive fuel spill over 6 km, which is the approximate distance from the roundabout between Avenida Santiago Menor and Rua Conde Carvalhal, to the roundabout at Cancela, this morning forced the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters to carry out a lengthy cleaning operation, which involved a heavy auto-tank and a light vehicle, with bran.

Due to the rainfall recorded in the morning, the use of bran to ‘absorb’ the material was not effective, so it was necessary to wash the asphalt along practically the entire length of Rua Conde Carvalhal.

The alert for the imminent danger was given at dawn by motorists who were on the verge of losing their way on the slippery road, not only because it was wet from the rain.

From Diário Notícias

