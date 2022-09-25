Finalist party in Barreiros ended in panic

More than a dozen young people who participated in the finalist party of the Francisco Franco Secondary School, held last night, at Estádio do Marítimo, were injected with drugs, causing panic and motivating the end of the party before the scheduled time. There are reports of altered young people, of some who may have fainted and of others who resorted to health services to screen for possible infection.

According to the mother of one of the victims, who asked not to be identified, at least one individual with a syringe indiscriminately injected several of those present at the party, causing general panic. Altogether more than ten students will have been ‘contaminated’ when they present alteration in their behavior, there are even cases of those who fainted in the place. With “chaos” taking over the party, PSP was called to the venue and the party ended earlier than expected.

Several of the victims will have resorted to health services. According to one parent, she took her son to the hospital to perform screening tests. He spent almost four hours in the health unit and during this period other victims of the same party came to the emergency room.

From Diário Notícias

