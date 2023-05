They appeared to be foreigners. And it happened this morning. Two girls reportedly took off their clothes, after a downpour they caught, and put them to dry on the rods in the Madeira International Airport car park.

This situation generated a stir and comments from tour and rent-a-car bus drivers who were in the area. A JM reader posted the photo with the caption: ‘No need to pay the tourist tax in Santa Cruz’.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...