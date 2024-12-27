Mega-yacht attracts attention in the seas of Madeira

The mega-yacht “Planet Nine” arrived in Madeira on December 21st and will remain in the region until January 4th, JM has learned. It is currently located off the south coast, near Calheta, and has attracted attention for its grandeur and beauty.

Considered one of the most impressive luxury vessels in the world, the “Planet Nine” is 73.2 meters long (240.1 feet) and was built by the Italian shipyard “Admiral Yachts”, having been delivered to the owner in 2018. Among the features, highlights include a certified helipad, which allows helicopter operations, and a garage equipped with various equipment for water activities, ideal for expeditions to remote destinations especially in polar regions.

In addition to its luxury and functionality, the yacht gained notoriety when it was used as a setting in the film “Tenet”, directed by Christopher Nolan.

According to information gathered by JM, the “Planet Nine” will undertake an expedition to the Desertas and Selvagens Islands during its stay in Madeira. Although the ownership of the yacht has not been officially confirmed, it is believed that Nat Rothschild, a member of the prestigious and influential Rothschild family, one of the richest in the world, is the rightful owner.

Sources contacted by JM indicate that the financier could arrive in Madeira today or tomorrow, and in addition to leading the expedition, he will arrive in time to attend the end-of-year celebrations in the RAM.

From Jornal Madeira

