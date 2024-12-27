Picnic area targeted by vandalism in Campanário

The Campanário Parish Council reported, on social media, the acts of vandalism that recently occurred in the Moledo dos Gatos picnic area.

Among the damages found, it is worth noting that the tile coverings of the shelters that were recently built were removed.

“This picnic area has been at the service of the population since the inauguration of the Pedregal tunnel and it was with a lot of effort and collaboration between the ARM and the Parish Council that it was possible to recover and improve this space”, begins by pointing out the Parish Council.

It is also worth remembering that the local government body has been constantly maintaining and cleaning this place so that the population and visitors can make the most of the picnic area. “Unfortunately, there are people who must think they own public property to take over the equipment that is there to serve everyone,” he laments.

The Board also assures that measures will be taken soon to restore the conditions of the space, covering the damages that some deliberately cause from the Board’s budget. “It is not fair, but it is also not fair that the law-abiding population has its public property damaged by vandals”, it concludes.

From Jornal Madeira

