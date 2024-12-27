Tolentino Mendonça among favorites to succeed Pope Francis

Cardinal D. José Tolentino de Mendonça is considered one of the most likely names to succeed Pope Francis as leader of the Catholic Church.

The name of the Madeiran cardinal appears on a list of possible successors, according to a report published today by ‘Nascer do Sol’, which even says that Tolentino Mendonça “appears to be very well placed”.

According to the publication, the 59-year-old Madeiran “stands out” among 140 cardinal electors on a platform created by Vaticanists, Collegio Cardinalizio: Una Rassegna (“The College of Cardinals: A Review”), created for the vote on the next Pope.

Tolentino Mendonça, who was elevated to cardinal precisely by Pope Francis, appears on a list of 22 “’papaable’ cardinals”.

From Jornal Madeira

