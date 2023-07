easyJet, the most relevant low-cost airline in Europe and flying to and from Portugal for 25 years, today offers for sale 5 new routes to and from Lisbon, Porto and Funchal airports, which will operate from the winter of 2023.

On the 29th of October the first easyJet flight departs from Porto to Marrakesh with the guarantee of three flights a week to this destination. Also for Morocco, Lisbon and Agadir will start to be connected twice a week, from the 31st of October.

From Jornal Madeira

