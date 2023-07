Alexandra Barbosa will be singing next Thursday 13th July at Munchies Bar.

There will be a set menu, starters, main and dessert, with drinks included €25.00 per head.

Mains will be salmon steak, chicken thighs from the oven and pork strogonoff. If you have special dietary needs please let us know.

All kicks off from 6.30 pm, with music starting at 7.30 pm.

Please email Nelio at joseneliopestana1975@gmail.com

