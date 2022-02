A couple of tourists, aged approximately 60, were robbed and assaulted this afternoon in the vicinity of Bairro da Palmeira, in Câmara de Lobos.

The foreigners suffered several injuries and both had to be assisted by the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters who ensured their transport to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

The Public Security Police were also called to the scene. However, it was not possible to determine whether the robbers managed to take their belongings.

From Diário Notícias

