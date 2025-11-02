Choux- A Passion for Patisserie

Thanks to Angela Cleary for this illustrated article about the Choux Patisserie tearoom in Funchal.

Situated on the 1st floor in the prestigious Club Sports da Madeira and next to the iconic Ritz, on the main Avenida Arriaga 43, you’ll find Choux Patissuerie, a hidden treasure! This sophisticated and atmospheric tearoom awaits you, offering a peaceful sanctuary and olde world charm, away from the noise and frantic hustle and bustle of Funchal.

Step into another era as you mount the polished wooden staircase or enter the accessible elevator, admiring the period lamps and cascading mobile suspended from the high stairwell, artfully depicting the Choux Patisserie logo rotating slowly in the gentle breeze.

Everything about the Choux Patisserie radiates sophistication and exclusivity. The delicious menu reflects the range and elegance one would expect from the very best patisseries in Paris.

The entire concept is the brainchild and dream of talented and classically trained pastry chef Joana Gonçalves. Her career path was not the traditional route for a top pastry chef as she explained:

“I studied architecture at university in Porto and, after graduating, I worked as an architect in Lisbon. However, I have always loved baking as a hobby, and so I continued to write pastry blogs and held summer courses in pastry-making in my spare time”.

However, life was about to take a dramatic turn for Joana.

“I realised that I loved my hobby more than my career as an architect and so I quit my job!”

This momentous and brave decision, taken in 2012, when she resolved to follow her heart and her passion for patisserie, took Joana in a completely different direction and an exciting new chapter in her life.

Joana & some of her creations.

Having made this life-changing decision, Joana wasted no time in obtaining the very best training possible in patisserie-making starting with an internship with the renowned Belgian chocolatier Jean-Philippe Darcis. In 2013 she worked with Chef Benoit Sinthon, the executive chef at The Cliff Bay hotel, in the two-star Michelin restaurant, Il Gallo D’Ouro.

After gaining experience at the very top restaurants in Portugal, in 2019 she was invited to return to her native Madeira by Chef Benoit to open at the exclusive boutique hotel, Les Suites at Cliff Bay.

But then, in 2020, Covid struck and life was placed on hold, as Joana explained:

“Covid gave me the opportunity to consider what to do with my life and to plan my future!”

Joana knew that she had always wanted to follow her dream and run her own patisserie. However, she also needed an appropriate location with both charm and elegance

Fortune was on her side as she explained:

“The Club Sports da Madeira became available, and I thought it would be an excellent location for my tearoom.”

During the pandemic when travel was impossible, Joana set about furnishing her teashop. She smiled as she remembered the excitement:

“It took one year to set up including all the paperwork. I sourced furniture locally and used my grandmother’s tea sets! We opened, just for orders, in December 2021 and in February 2022 we had our official opening to the public as a tearoom!”

As you enter the tearoom you are immediately transported to a more genteel age. The tables are intimate and welcoming; there are photos of sporting heroes and an impressive array of sporting trophies displayed in elegant cabinets along one wall.

The view from the tearoom is breathtaking; overlooking the park opposite and eye-height to the jacaranda trees which typically bloom in late April until May with a spectacular display of vibrant purple flowers.

I asked Joana how her fledgling business was doing:

“As an independent business it’s never easy. It’s important to stand out and be different from everyone else. People advised me to offer traditional Madeiran cakes and pastries like Pasteis de Nata but I said ‘No’!”

Joana has remained true to her heart and her passion as a classically trained pâtissier.

“We never have the same cakes and change the menu every two weeks. We offer six varieties of small cakes and two cakes by the slice”.

So, what was her best seller? Joana laughed:

“Pistachio is always very popular but honestly, I’m sick of it! I much prefer to reflect the changing seasons and use ingredients which are all locally sourced. So, for example, during June when the cherries are ripe, we include them in our menu. We also include passion fruit, mango, guava and so many other fruits which are available all year!”

Choux is open from 10.00am. until 7.00pm offering delicious breakfast and afternoon tea menus which include gluten-free options. Joana has even developed an online service offering a range of mouth-watering products which can be ordered through Uber Eats!

I couldn’t resist sampling the scrumptious macaroons which had such an amazing variety of flavours! Choux Patisserie has everything! It has charm, elegance, sophistication, delicious French patisseries and stunning views.

A hidden delight to be savoured and celebrated with those you hold dear!

Window View (Photo by Kathleen Clark)

