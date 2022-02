Road traffic is interrupted until the 3rd March, between Galerias Jardins D’Ajuda and Rua da Quinta Calaça, in the west-east direction of Estrada Monumental, due to work being carried out on the sidewalk.

As an alternative to the temporarily disabled stop next to Galerias Jardins D’Ajuda, public transport routes can stop at Rua da Quinta Calaça.

The City Council asks drivers “to better understand any inconvenience caused and to collaborate in complying with the existing temporary signage”.

From Jornal Madeira

