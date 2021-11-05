Living Statues Funchal – The Kiss

It is one of the highlights of this third edition of Madeira Street Arts, which takes place between today and tomorrow in downtown Funchal, more specifically in Fernão de Ornelas and Avenida Arriaga.

It’s called ‘The Kiss’, and it’s one of the most awarded living statues by the artistic group Strapafourd, which won the title of world champion at the World Living Statues Festival in 2019.

In their debut in Madeira, the duo Vitor Hugo and Cátia Ferreira shows the work inspired by the sculpture by Auguste Rodin, which represents love eternalized in stone.

In Funchal, it can be seen in front of the Cathedral until tomorrow (between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm).

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...