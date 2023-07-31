Tourist falls overboard in Poça das Lesmas

A man, about 25 years old, of foreign nationality, fell into the sea earlier this afternoon and was unable to return to land by his own means, in Poça das Lesmas, in Seixal.

The Atlântico 1 vessel, assigned to ESV Porto Moniz, was activated to rescue the man. According to SANAS Madeira, the man received “instructions to move away from the coastline and wait for the rescue team to arrive”.

The crew picked up the victim, who was suffering from hypothermia and some bruises, and transferred him to the Seixal pier, where an ambulance from the São Vicente and Porto Moniz Volunteer Firefighters was waiting.

The rescue was coordinated by MRSC Funchal and the Regional Civil Protection Service, IP-RAM.

From Diário Notícias

