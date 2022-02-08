Egg production, slaughtered cattle and fish capture increased in Madeira

Egg production exceeded 23.1 million units in 2021, increasing by 16.4% compared to the previous year, reveal data collected by the Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira (DREM) from companies in the Region that develop the poultry industry industrial.

A contrary trend was registered in the slaughter of chicken, whose volume was around 3.2 thousand tons, which represents a decrease of 6.7% compared to 2020.

In turn, cattle slaughter totaled 963.9 tonnes in 2021, growing 3.8% over the previous year.

This increase was observed in both slaughtered cattle and pigs (+3.3% and +11.9%, respectively). It should be noted that the species that most contributed to the total number of cattle slaughtered was the bovine breed (93.0% of the total), according to DREM.

In the field of fisheries, data provided by the Regional Directorate of Fisheries (DRP) show that the year 2021 was characterized by a 6.7% increase in the quantities of fish caught, with the annual total being 5.2 thousand tons.

The value of the first sale fell by 3.0% for fish, with the annual accumulated value of around 14.1 million euros.

Swordfish suffers a 12.3% break

The evolution in quantities resulted mainly from the increase in tuna and similar catches (+21.7%), although mackerel and baby mackerel (Chicharro) catches also increased by 23.1% and 24.7%, respectively.

Black scabbardfish registered a 12.3% drop in catches compared to the previous year.

From Diário Notícias

