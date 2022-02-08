Madeira is present in the national cocktail contest in the Algarve

Madeira will be present in the national cocktail competition which, this year, takes place between the 1st and 3rd of April, in the Algarve.

The regional competition will be held at Mercado dos Lavradores, on the 16th, at 11:00 am, and has the support of Madeira Tourism, Funchal City Council and Madeira Beer Company.

Several professionals in the bar area of ​​several hotels and similar units will be on trial.

Entries are free.

The winner of the national competition will represent Portugal in the world cocktail championship that, this year, takes place in October in Cuba.

From Diário Notícias

