According to the Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), Madeira should register, this Tuesday, February 8, a small rise in maximum temperature, with thermometers reaching 24ºC in Funchal and 20ºC in Porto Santo.

According to the IPMA, the sky should be very cloudy in the morning, becoming less cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind will blow light to moderate (10 to 30 km/h) from the east quadrant, sometimes blowing strong (up to 40 km/h) in the highlands.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...