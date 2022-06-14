June Events at Holy Trinity Church

Sunday 19th June 2022 – Summer Garden Party Concert

Friday 24th June 2022 – Dinner and Auction

Saturday 25th June 2022 – Film Night

The booking contact details for each event are shown on the relevant poster.

It would be great to see as many of you (and your friends) as possible at the events where everyone can socialise, enjoy good food, secure some good items in the auction, listen to music from our very talented regular musicians, or watch a classic film ………………there’s something for everyone to enjoy this month !!