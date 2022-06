Thanks to David Penman for posting these photos on his Facebook page of new sand being laid on Calheta Beaches.

I think it’s been 3 years since the last lot of sand was put here, and it’s definitely needed as we were there the other day, and spoke about this.

Normally replenished every 2 years, but I guess like most things Covid came and got in the way, so it’s great to see it being done this summer.

Some palm tree pruning also, so it looks like Calheta is all ready for a great summer.