HELICOPTER DEMONSTRATES READINESS TO FIGHT RURAL FIRES IN THE REGION

This morning, some demonstrations took place at the Regional Civil Protection Service, namely with drones and with the air transport, which will be available for another three years, following the new contract.

Several vehicles from the different corporations and entities that will be involved in the POCIR 2022 – Operational Program for Fighting Rural Fires, which enters into force tomorrow, June 15th, were also on display at the site.

This plan was formally presented today and represents an investment by the Region of around one million euros.

From Jornal Madeira