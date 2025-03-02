Lizard found in suitcase after Madeira holiday

A lizard has been found alive in a holidaymaker’s suitcase, as they unpacked after a trip to a Portuguese island.

The Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) said the Madeiran wall lizard had been through an “adventurous few days” which led to it reaching Guernsey.

GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said the lizard named Maximillion, was “doing very well” and they hoped to find it a new home.

It is the second stowaway animal to make it to Guernsey in a week, after a non-native grey squirrel made it to the island and was spotted in St Sampson on Monday.

Mr Byrne said the lizard was about five inches (13cm) long and was being kept in quarantine while its health was assessed.

He said the islander who found it “thankfully had a vivarium all ready set up so caught the lizard… and brought it up to us here at the GSPCA”.

Mr Byrne added if the lizard is healthy “then we will look to find it a new home as it is so difficult to get them back to their native lands”.

From BBC News

