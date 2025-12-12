Incidents related to bad weather almost double in three hours in Madeira.

This evening the weather has been terrible torrential rain, hail, thunderstorms, and i have seen videos, Sao Vicente has been very bad with the wind, as with many other areas.

The Regional Civil Protection Service recorded 63 incidents in the Madeira archipelago related to the bad weather caused by Storm Emilia, which hit the region on Friday, December 12th.

In three hours, the number of recorded incidents nearly doubled.

The records include 35 fallen trees, 2 landslides, 7 preventive risk reduction actions, 3 hazard warning signs, 7 fallen building elements, 6 fallen power lines, and 3 fallen temporary structures.

The affected municipalities were Funchal (17); Machico (13); Santa Cruz (12); Calheta (6); Ribeira Brava (5); Câmara de Lobos (4); Porto Moniz (1); São Vicente (1); Santana (2); and Porto Santo (2).

The operation involved 146 personnel and 70 technical resources.

Like this: Like Loading...