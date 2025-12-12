CMF implements preventive security measures by closing access to the sea and the Ecological Park.

The Funchal City Council informs that, following the weather warnings issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), preventive safety measures are being implemented.

Access to the sea is closed along the coastline, with physical barriers in place, by FrenteMar Funchal at Praia Formosa, in the bathing complexes managed by FrenteMar Funchal, in the Gorgulho area and in the São Tiago bathing area. Access to Cais do Carvão is closed and will remain so until Monday (December 15).

The Chão da Lagoa Municipal Road in the Funchal Ecological Park is closed to traffic for safety reasons, and is expected to reopen on December 14th.

The Funchal City Council appeals to the public to:

– Respect all restricted and properly marked areas;

– Do not walk in coastal areas exposed to danger, such as promenades along the seashore;

– Do not engage in activities related to the sea and the coastline, namely, recreational fishing and water sports;

– Comply with the recommendations issued by Civil Protection and Security Forces.

