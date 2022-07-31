MASK IS NO LONGER MANDATORY ON BUSES FROM TOMORROW IN MADEIRA

The mask will no longer be mandatory as of tomorrow, August 1, on Madeira buses, Horários do Funchal (HF) noted today in a statement sent to newsrooms.

“The mandatory use of a mask on board the buses of collective passenger transport companies, which include Horários do Funchal and Companhia de Carros de São Gonçalo, ends at 24:00 today, announced the Regional Government after the Council. of Government”, said HF.

“According to the Resolution of the Council of the Regional Government No. 698/2022 of July 29, the alert situation in the Autonomous Region of Madeira remains until 11:59 pm on August 31, 2022, as well as the mandatory use of a mask. , namely in confirmed cases of COVID-19 and in places characterized by the special vulnerability of the people who visit them (health establishments and services, residential, reception structures or home support services for vulnerable populations or elderly or disabled people, as well as integrated continuing care units (UCCI) of the RAM Network of Continuing Care), so we advise you to consult this resolution in more detail”, he explains.

Grupo Horários do Funchal also recalled that it continues to work closely with the Regional Government and with the Regional Health Authorities, and will comply with this change, alerting its users that, although the collective passenger transport service will remain fully standardized, recommends that, whenever possible, users maintain normal hygiene care, namely frequent hand washing or disinfection and respiratory etiquette.

“The HF Group informs that we will keep the alcohol gel dispensers, available free of charge at the entrance of buses, as well as, we will continue to ensure daily cleaning and hygiene in our vehicles, contributing to safe and comfortable trips”, he concluded.

From Jornal Madeira

I hope an end on all public transport including tourist and taxis.

