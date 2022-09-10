GRAPE HARVEST TAKES DOZENS OF PEOPLE TO ESTREITO DE CÂMARA DE LOBOS

On a farm in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, dozens of people kicked off the main day of the Harvest Festival this morning, with the emblematic moment of grape picking, which precedes the ethnographic procession.

In fact, even before 10 am, many Madeirans and tourists were waiting for the opening of this farm, painted in the purple and green colors of the harvest.

Meanwhile, the sounds of the folkloric group from Boa Nova were already being heard, which ensured the animation at the door (and later inside) of this farm, gathering a crowd that followed the moment with applause and smiles.

Meanwhile, with the doors open, wicker basket and pruner in hand and under the shade of the harvest, children and adults are committed to picking this fruit, which is the main protagonist of this festivity.

Little by little, in the midst of the hustle and bustle, the large baskets were filled with grapes, just in time for the procession.

This is followed by the ethnographic procession, in which a vast number of folklore groups, associations, scouts and cultural and musical animation groups participate.

It should be recalled that this event, which dates back to 1963, highlights the importance of that parish, where about 50% of the grape that gives rise to Madeira Wine is produced.

As part of the cultural program of the Festa do Vinho, which has been celebrated all over the island, this festivity is organized by the Parish Council of Estreito de Câmara de Lobos and the Associação Cultural e Recreativa do Estreito, with the support of the City Council. of Câmara de Lobos and the Regional Government.

Like this: Like Loading...