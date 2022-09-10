Porto Moniz recored a high temperature yesterday.

30.6°C. This was the maximum temperature recorded today in the entire network of the Instituto Português do Mar e da Atmosfera, in Madeira. It was in Porto Moniz, at 4:50 pm, and it is the first time, this September, that the air temperature reaches a value of around 30ºC.

location Temperature

Porto Moniz 30.6ºC

Lugar Baixo 28.2ºC

Funchal/Lido 27.8ºC

Also yesterday, the sea water temperature exceeded 25ºC (25.1ºC) in Funchal/Pontinha, but more significant was the 25.4ºC recorded last Wednesday, September 7th – a record value this year.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...