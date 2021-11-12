Remembrance Sunday at Church of the Son, Ponta do Sol 10am Sunday 14 November

All are welcome to join us this Sunday 14th November at 10am on the basketball court by the beach in Ponta do Sol for our outdoor Remembrance Sunday service (in English).

We will be remembering all those who died in conflicts around the world, sacrificing their lives for the good of others. We will also share holy communion, where we remember Jesus’ sacrifice for us, taking on our sins so that we may have eternal life.

Church of the Son is an English-speaking ecumenical church reaching out to people of faith in the western side of Madeira.