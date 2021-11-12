September saw a 1.2% increase in tourists arriving at Madeira airport

The regional secretary for Tourism says that Madeira chose to understand the challenge as a great opportunity. The measures have emerged in a “tactical” way, maximizing the resources that are available. Eduardo Jesus was not present for the Annual Tourism Conference, but he left a video message.

The regional secretary for Tourism says that Madeira chose to understand the challenge as a great opportunity. The certification against biological risks reinforced the image of security in the Region, as well as the green corridor created at the airports in Madeira and Porto Santo.

The safe destination logic was important because people’s confidence was shaken. What would happen if they were stranded in a country. “We took measures so that people were welcomed and treated well”, said the government official. There were 2,000 digital nomads in Madeira, which suggests that the Region was seen as a safe haven.

“Madeira continues to count on its assets”, guaranteed Eduardo Jesus, guaranteeing that a growing demand was felt throughout the summer.

The official referred that the month of September registered an increase of 1.2% in relation to disembarked passengers, compared to September 2019. Eduardo Jesus made a point of emphasizing that APAVT had Madeira as its preferred destination, over two years, representing great demand on the part of the national market.

The Regional Tourism Strategy is being revised, calling on everyone to participate. The certification process for the sustainability of tourism is another challenge for the Region, but one that relies on the involvement of the entire sector, to find a “right path” for the development of the Tourism sector.

Like this: Like Loading...