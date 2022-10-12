ARTIST AND FOUNDING MEMBER OF THE GROUP DANÇANDO COM A DIFERENÇA PASSED AWAY

Elsa Freitas, interpreter and one of the founding members of the group Dançando com a Diferença,( dancing with a difference) passed away today. On social media, artistic director Henrique Amoedo remembers her as an “excellent performer”.

“With Elsa Freitas, a performer of excellence and also one of the founding partners of Dançando com a Diferença, we lived unique moments. We grew, learned, fought, suffered and also had moments of immense fun. ‘I want to be a famous and internationally recognized dancer ‘, he repeatedly shouted in Beautiful People (by Rui Horta/O Espaço Do Tempo). Thank you Elsa”, writes the association’s promoter.

In the photo, by Júlio Silva Castro, moment of the artist’s interpretation in ‘Raise the Arms with Antenas para o Céu’ (by Clara Andermatt / ACCCA – Clara Andermatt Company).

From Jornal Madeira

