Seven imported cases and 14 from local transmission.

The latest epidemiological bulletin from the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection reports 21 new cases in the Autonomous Region of Madeira in the last 24 hours.

There are 14 cases of local transmission and seven imported, namely five from the North region, one from the United Kingdom and one from Venezuela. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are 13 more recovered cases to report, and currently there are 201 active infected people in the archipelago, nine of which are hospitalized and 60 in isolation in a hotel unit.

Note that since the beginning of the pandemic, 73 people have died in the Region as victims of SARS-CoV-2