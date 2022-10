The human bones that were found by a levadeiro in the parish of Ilha, in Santana, on Monday morning, must belong to a Madeiran man who disappeared in this area in 2014, a source from the Judiciary Police told DIÁRIO.

The same source added that there is no suspicion of crime in this disappearance and said that medical-legal exams will be carried out by the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences and complementary exams by the Scientific Police Laboratory of the PJ.

From Diário Notícias

