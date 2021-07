A 35-year-old man of foreign nationality has been missing since yesterday in Madeira.

Apparently, the trail runner was doing a route between Porto Moniz and Calheta but never gave any more news.

The family has already alerted the authorities, and the Voluntary Firefighters of Calheta, the Forestry Police and the Public Security Police are currently engaged in the searches.

The athlete would be staying at a hotel in the municipality of Calheta.

From Diário Notícias