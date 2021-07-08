The Madeira Wine Rally organization has already launched the promotional video for the 62nd edition of the most emblematic tasting of regional asphalt.

According to the organization, in charge of Clube Sports Madeira, the 2021 edition of Rally Vinho Madeira will take place between the 5th and 7th of August.

With a natural focus on prevention, the video calls for the use of the mask by the public and reminds that “Covid hasn’t left yet”.

This Thursday, July 8, the cooperation protocol between the Regional Government and Club Sports da Madeira, the organizer of the Madeira Wine Rally, was signed, comprising an investment of 250 thousand euros.

The premier race of Madeiran motorsport takes place for the second consecutive year in the context of a pandemic. As in 2020, the support from the Regional Government suffered a reduction, 95 thousand euros less, in relation to the years prior to the pandemic. In 2018 and 2019, the organization benefited from 345,000 euros for the promotion and execution of the event.

From Diário Notícias