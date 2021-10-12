Madeira Barmen Association promotes Cocktail Festival at the Wine Festival

The Madeira Barmen Association holds, next Sunday, at 5 pm, in Praça do Povo, another Cocktail Festival at the Wine Festival.

This event aims to promote “regional products, Madeira wine or Madeira Rum, regional liqueurs and Brisa soft drinks in the new cocktail list that will soon be available in several bars”, stresses the association.

Last weekend there was also “a very successful cocktail festival at the Colombo festival in Porto Santo with the same objective of promoting regional products”.

20 Barmen from Madeira are expected to participate. This year the national cocktail competition was also held in Madeira. These events are supported by Madeira Tourism.

From Diário Notícias

