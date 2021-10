From the 1st of November onwards, only one antigen test is needed to enter Madeira. Whoever has the full vaccine does not need to submit any test, as it has been for a, while now. The new rules are part of the deconfinement plan.

From Midnight Friday, Nightclubs can open and the curfew is no longer. Masks will no longer be mandatory either in outside spaces, and only need in larger inside areas, probably the same as Portugal, with spaces over 400 meter square. Also on all public transport.