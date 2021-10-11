11 cases for this Tuesday

Today, there are 11 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM, so the region now counts 11839 confirmed cases of covid-19. These are 4 imported cases (2 from the United Kingdom, 1 from the Central Region and 1 from the United States of America) and 7 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are another 15 recovered cases to report.

There are 76 active cases, of which 18 are imported cases and 58 are of local transmission.

There are eight inpatients, one of whom is in intensive care.

