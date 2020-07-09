The yellow warning for hot weather ends today at 6 pm. The maximum temperature is 27ºC.

Periods of very cloudy skies to the north of the island, with light to moderate North / Northeast wind, sometimes blowing strong, up to 45 km / h, with gusts up to 60 km / h in the highlands and in East and West ends of Madeira are the forecasts for today of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere. A slight drop in temperature in the highlands. As previously reported, a yellow warning is in effect until 6 pm this Thursday for mountainous regions and the southern coast, due to the hot weather, with both Madeira and Porto Santo at the extreme level of the ultraviolet ray index, 11, on a scale up to 11+. In this situation, the recommendation is to avoid sun exposure as much as possible.

In Funchal, count on a generally cloudy sky and light wind, less than 15 km / h. The maximum expected temperature is 27ºC. In Porto Santo it is 25ºC. With 27ºC it will also be Santa Cruz.

From Diário Notícias