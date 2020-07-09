6,237 people are being monitored by the Region’s health authorities, 2,911 of whom are under active surveillance.

Wednesday, Madeira recorded three new cases of recovery for covid-19, namely two cases imported with official residence in the Region and a non-resident traveler who, having arrived on the island during the last week, was staying in the municipality of Calheta.

On the other hand, today there are no new positive cases to report, so Madeira now has two active cases that were identified in the context of the surveillance activities implemented at the airport. Travelers remain confined in their own residence, without the need for hospital care.

Altogether, the Region records 95 confirmed cases of covid-19, of which 93 are cured. Regarding the people who are identified and being monitored by the health authorities of the various counties, the number is already 6,237, 2,911 of which are under active surveillance.

Until 6pm yesterday the airport has carried out 3,545 test since the 1st July.

From Diário Notícias