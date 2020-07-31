Hi All, I’m Back…..

First I want to thank all those who have sent me messages of support, and those who have helped with donations, as trying to get my blog back up and running has been a huge expense, and from now on will continue to be, as I have it hosted on its own server now, with all the added security to try and keep these attacks away.

I’m, not the only blog having these problems on the island, and I have also been tagged in some other sites in Portugal that are having similar attacks. This seems to be a worldwide problem at the moment. Also the main news site on the island Jornal Madeira was also attacked again.

I still don’t know if the security will be up to the task, but they assure me it will, and Sucuri is one of the best in the world.

If any of you notice any problems please let me know by email at madeiraislandnews@gmail.com

Hopefully, my blog will now stay online, I really pray for this, and I hope not to much damage has been done, to my google rankings etc.

I want to keep my blog free for all to see and use, and I will see how this goes over the next few months. I hope it all gets back to normal, and no more issues.

Im glad to be back, and let the news start rolling again.