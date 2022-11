The Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta de Sol were alerted, a moment ago, to a column of smoke in the high areas of Ponta de Sol.

Two light vehicles and one heavy firefighting vehicle have already been mobilized to the site, as well as eight operators.

As the fire is in an area of ​​difficult access, the firefighting helicopter at the regional Civil Protection service is also carrying out water discharges.

From Diário Notícias

Thanks to Peter Bishop for the above photo.

