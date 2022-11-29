Did Ronaldo finally touch the ball? FIFA Technical Commission will analyze and decide whose goal Portugal is

Portugal’s first goal against Uruguay, on matchday 2 of the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar, will be analyzed in more detail by the FIFA Technical Commission, which will decide who is responsible for the goal, thus dispelling any doubts about the bid.

The moment in question came in the 54th minute, following a cross from Bruno Fernandes, which Cristiano Ronaldo tried to deflect with his head. At first, FIFA attributed the goal to Ronaldo, but minutes later it rectified its decision and attributed it to Bruno Fernandes.

It should also be noted that after the final whistle, in the television images, it is possible to see Cristiano Ronaldo saying that the ball touched him before entering the goal defended by the Uruguayan goalkeeper Rochet.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...