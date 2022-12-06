Go Go PortuGOAL

Portugal has just stamped the passport to the quarter-finals of the World Cup by thrashing Switzerland, 6-1.

Gonçalo Ramos, with a ‘hat-trick’, was in the spotlight. The other Portuguese goals were scored by Raphael Guerreiro, Pepe and Rafael Leão.

Madeiran Cristiano Ronaldo was used as a substitute, coming on in the 74th minute to replace Gonçalo Ramos.

In the quarter-finals, a game scheduled for Saturday at 3 pm, Portugal will meet Morocco. The African national team has beaten Spain today after the tie-breaker through penalties.

Also on Saturday, but at 7 pm, England and France will play.

The winner of Morocco-Portugal will meet the winner of England-France in the semi-finals.

